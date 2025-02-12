No. 1 RB in 2026 sets visit date with Michigan football
According to On3's EJ Holland, Michigan football will get a visit from the nation's top running back on June 13-15. There have been talks for a little while now that the Wolverines were getting a visit from Savion Hiter this summer and it appears that it will be a three-day stop.
The Mineral (VA) Louisa County would be a huge get for Sherrone Moore and Co. Not only is Hiter a five-star recruit, but he is considered the No. 17 overall recruit per the Composite and of course, the top-ranked running back in 2026.
In his junior season, Hiter showcased his versatility and athleticism by amassing 1,187 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 7.91 yards per carry. He also contributed significantly on special teams with two kick return touchdowns.
Michigan has had recent success on the recruiting trail with running backs. Going back to the Jim Harbaugh era, the Wolverines landed guys like Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Jordan Marshall, among other players. Even some of the lower ranked players like Hassan Haskins and De'Veon Smith turned out to be good ball carriers for the Wolverines. With how much Michigan likes to pound the rock, Ann Arbor is a dream destination for elite running backs.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
247Sports predicts Michigan Football's final record in 2025
One Michigan football signee labeled as someone who could make a 'big difference' in 2025
Michigan Football receives another commitment out of the transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7