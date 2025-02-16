Michigan Football: Wolverines, Buckeyes make final four for No. 1 2026 recruit
The Michigan Wolverines have made the Top 4 for No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter. The 6-0, 190 pound prospect recently unveiled his top four schools, including Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee. Additionally, Hiter announced dates for visits to all four programs. He'll hit Ohio State from May 30th - June 1st, Georgia from June 6-8, Michigan from June 13-15, and Tennessee from June 19-22.
According to On3 projections, Georgia is currently in the lead to land the top running back in the 2026 class, with the Bulldogs receiving 27.2 percent confidence. Ohio State is second at 18 percent, while Michigan is currently at third with 15.4 percent.
Here's the latest scouting report on Hiter, courtesy of On3's Charles Power:
Gifted runner with an advanced blend of athleticism, fluidity and instincts as a high school underclassman. Physically developed, measuring in at over 5-foot-11 and around 190 pounds prior to his sophomore season. Registers as a strong athlete, running an 11.11 second mark in the 100-meters as a freshman. Also jumped close to 45 feet in the triple jump - an outstanding mark. Turned in a dominant freshman season, rushing for 1,526 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per carry. Looks to be a natural runner. An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with the pace and instincts of a much older player. Has the burst and athleticism to pull away from the defense once in the open field. A phenomenal high school football player who also makes big plays on defense. Has the potential and upside to be one of the best running back prospects in several cycles.
Michigan has certainly made it known the Hiter is a top priority, recently sending a whole host of staff members - including head coach Sherrone Moore himself - to visit the top prospect at his high school in Virginia.
Additionally, running backs coach Tony Alford seems to have built a solid relationship with the talented running back, one that could prove to be a difference maker in this recruiting battle.
"My relationship with Coach Alford has grown stronger since my freshman year," Hiter told Maize & Blue Review. "We talk all the time, my conversations with him are different, he challenges me. He’s already showing me how he can develop me and giving me tips I can use in my game right now to make me better. So I feel like I would be in good hands with him."
