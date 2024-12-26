Michigan Football: Wolverines' pursuit of No. 1 ranked RB in 2026 class heats up
In pursuit of the No. 1 rated running back in the 2026 recruiting class, Savion Hiter, Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to show the athletic and bruising runner that he belongs in maize and blue. Led by running backs coach Tony Alford, the Wolverines have put a full court press on the talented running back, making him a priority recruit since day one according to ON3 expert EJ Holland.
With the Wolverines not being shy about their belief in the importance of building offensive lines and utilizing the running game to dominate their opponents, it is clear why the program would be appealing to a young fringe 5-star running back. Showcasing his talents in front of over 100,000 fans every Saturday has to be a positive factor as well.
The 5'11" 180 pound back has declared a top list of schools, showing significant interest in Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. With over 25 offers, and with many more to come, this looks to be a long race between perennial recruiting powerhouses. In recent weeks, Michigan has shown it has become a major player in the world of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), and that could certainly play a role in landing a guy like Hiter. This seems like a case where NIL and development will play a key role in the top running back deciding where to take his talents. Certainly, a recruiting chase to watch in the coming months.
On3 currently has Ohio State favored in his recruitment at 23.2 percent, Georgia at 20.3 percent, and Michigan at 17.4 percent. As of this writing, it's still anyone's race and looks to be an intense battle until signing day for the 2026 top running back.
