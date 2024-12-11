Michigan Football: Will the Wolverines target a familiar name in the transfer portal?
A familiar name is set to enter the transfer portal, as it was announced that wide receiver Andrel Anthony plans to enter the portal after two seasons with Oklahoma.
After spending two seasons at the University of Michigan to begin his college career, Anthony transferred to Oklahoma in 2023. He had his most productive season of collegiate football last year, hauling in 27 receptions for 429 yards and 1 touchdown - and that was in just six games as he suffered a season-ending injury against Texas in Week 6. After an entire off-season of rehab, it seemed like Anthony was primed for a very productive 2024. But once again, a lingering injury would bring his season to an early end after Week 1.
Given his history with Michigan, along with the fact that the Wolverines are clearly looking to improve their passing attack by going all-in on five-star QB Bryce Underwood, is it possible we could see a homecoming for Anthony back in Ann Arbor?
Depending on where he's at in his recovery, this is certainly a move that could make sense for both sides. The Wolverines clearly need help at the wide receiver position, and Anthony is a native of the state of Michigan (East Lansing).
2023 (OKLAHOMA)
Started team’s first six games before sustaining a season-ending injury vs. Texas (10/7) … had registered a team-leading 429 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions before his injury … made five catches for 42 yards vs. Texas … notched a season-high 117 yards on a season-high-tying seven receptions at Cincinnati (9/23) … recorded 112 yards on four receptions at Tulsa (9/16) … scored a touchdown and finished with 76 yards on seven catches vs. SMU (9/9) … tallied 66 yards on three receptions in season opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2).
2022 (MICHIGAN)
Played in all 14 games … caught seven passes for 80 yards … recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska (11/12) … caught two passes for 32 yards at Indiana (10/8) … hauled in a 29-yard reception at Iowa (10/1).
2021 (MICHIGAN)
Played in 12 of team’s 14 contests … caught 12 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns … shared team’s offensive-rookie-of-the-year award … caught a 35-yard touchdown pass against Georgia in CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl (12/31) … logged six catches for career-high 155 yards and two touchdowns at Michigan State (10/30)… scored a 93-yard TD on his first career reception against Michigan State (second-longest passing play from scrimmage in Michigan history) … named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week (11/1) following his performance at Michigan State.
