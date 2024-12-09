BREAKING: Michigan football loses quarterback to transfer portal
The conclusion of the regular season brings roster attrition across college football, and another member of Michigan's 2024 squad has elected to continue his career elsewhere.
Just after midnight early Monday morning, quarterback Jayden Denegal announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after three years in Ann Arbor. The redshirt sophomore did not appear in a game for the Wolverines this season, after making six appearances in spot duty a season ago for the Maize and Blue.
"I have loved my time at the University of Michigan," Denegal wrote in a social media post. "I have had an opportunity to develop in one of the most iconic football programs in teh nation, and while I am a Wolverine through and through, I have decided to enter the portal.
"I have 2 years of eligibility and it is my desire to showcase my talents and skills on the football field on Saturdays. I sincerely thank all my coaches and professors who have genuinely been there for me throughout my time here. To Coach Jim Harbaugh, thank you for giving me the opportunity to contribute and experience excellence with team #144 and a National Championship. I love Michigan. I love the Wolverines. Go blue!"
In six career appearances, Denegal completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 10 yards on the ground. He becomes the 10th Michigan player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.
