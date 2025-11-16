Grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr flips to Wolverines in 2026 class
Michigan added a new name to its 2026 recruiting class on Sunday -- a familiar one. The Wolverines flipped Miami (OH) commit Tommy Carr to the Maize and Blue. Carr is the grandson of former long-time Michigan head coach, Lloyd Carr. He is also the brother of Notre Dame QB CJ Carr.
The Saline (MI) product is a three-star recruit and the No. 962 recruit and the No. 49 QB, per the Composite. Carr stands at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds.
Carr is now the second QB Michigan has added to its 2026 class. He joins four-star Brady Smigiel, who had a season-ending injury earlier this season that ended his senior year.
Scouting Carr
On top of committing to Miami (OH), Carr held offers from programs like Iowa State, Rutgers, and Wake Forest, among others. 247Sports' Hudson Standish has a scouting report on Carr.
- Physically gifted signal-caller estimated to hover around 6-foot-3.5, 190 pounds, who exits high school football with an 18-5 record as a starter.
- Immense football pedigree is reflected on game tape. Operates with ideal timing and efficiency working through his progressions and will quickly find answers when pressured.
- Above average arm talent, but made strides throwing with velocity over the middle of the field as a senior. Will routinely rip seams and digs into tight windows.
- Functional athleticism and dynamic movement patterns translate from the hardwood. Crafty runner with plenty of short-area quickness who can make rushers whiff as he is extending plays or evading defenders in the open field.
- Best element of his game is making high degree of difficulty anticipatory touch throws look effortless. Seasoned back-shoulder thrower with no shortage of confidence challenging man coverage. Displayed positive flashes layering the football into zone coverage.
- Profiles as an eventual P4 caliber starter in a pro-spread system who can run an offense with efficiency and create explosives.
- Possesses the physical traits, between-the-ears intangibles, and off-script playmaking prowess to potentially merit NFL Draft consideration.
According to 247Sports, Carr in 2025, completed 176 of 254 pass attempts (69.3%) for 2,737 yards with 37 TD to go against 6 INT. Also carried the ball 49 times for 276 yards and 8 TD.
He is now the second player Michigan has flipped from Miami (OH) in the class. Lineman Tommy Fraumann was the first.