Grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr flips to Wolverines in 2026 class

BREAKING: 2026 QB Tommy Carr has Flipped his Commitment from Miami (OH) to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 195 QB is the younger brother of Notre Dame QB CJ Carr & grandson of former Michigan HC Lloyd Carr



“Those who stay will be champions”https://t.co/RrMdGnpNA5 pic.twitter.com/QLvo2HtP0g