Michigan has found its QB1
After struggling through the first five weeks through the air, it looks like the Michigan Wolverines finally have their QB1. With the offense struggling early on the road against Washington, veteran Jack Tuttle entered the game in the first half and proceeded to lead the Wolverines on three consecutive scoring drives.
Tuttle went 7-of-9 on those first three drives, including a touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland to give the Wolverines a 17-14 lead in the third.
If he can remain healthy, it certainly looks like Tuttle will be Michigan's QB1 for the remainder season. And with a competent passing attack that can keep a defense guessing, the Wolverines might have just reminded the Big Ten conference that they're still very much a threat in the championship hunt.
