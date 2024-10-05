Injury Report: Two offensive line starters 'Out' for Michigan football vs. Washington
With just under two hours until kickoff between Michigan and Washington, the Wolverines' mandatory Big Ten availability report has been released and it's not good news for the Maize and Blue.
Michigan will be without two starters along the offensive line in left tackle Myles Hinton and center Dominic Guidice, and starting defensive end Derrick Moore has also been ruled 'Out' for the Wolverines. In addition, All-American cornerback Will Johnson remains 'Questionable' for U-M heading into its first road game of the 2024 campaign.
Several rotational pieces in the Wolverines' secondary are also included on the report, with defensive backs Jaden Mangham, Micah Pollard, Aamir Hall and Ja'Den McBurrows all listed as 'Out', and safety Wesley Walker listed as 'Questionable'. Michigan will also be without running backs Jordan Marshall and Leon Franklin, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder. As expected, safety Rod Moore remains 'Out' after undergoing knee surgery back in spring.
Michigan does get two starters back in defensive end Josaiah Stewart and wide receiver Semaj Morgan, both of whom were listed as 'Questionable' last week and did not play against Minnesota. Backup center Greg Crippen, who has split time with Guidice, also has a clean bill of health and will get the start today against Washington.
Kickoff between the Wolverines and the Huskies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC carrying the televised broadcast. Washington's availability report can be viewed below:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 10 Michigan at Washington
'Michigan looks lost': Joel Klatt has Wolverines among 'bad surprises' of college football's first month
3 Things To Watch: No. 10 Michigan at Washington
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI