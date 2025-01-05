Michigan head man Sherrone Moore owns a stunning home in Ann Arbor
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore stepped into some pretty big shoes after the departure of National Championship coach Jim Harbaugh. His first year was an up and down learning curve that ended with three straight dominating wins. Moore and his Wolvereines also retained all of their rivalry trophies in what many have called the greatest 8-5 season ever. Even with all his success, leading a program like Michigan comes with immense pressure. Thankfully coach Moore found some pretty swag digs in Ann Arbor to relax with his family when football is done.
Moore's beautiful home was featured on popular YouTube channel, Unique Town. It certainly possesses everything a family man like Coach Moore would need to relax and unwind after the stressors of running such a massive program. Upon being selected as the head coach, Moore signed a 5-year $5.5 million per year contract that is laden with incentives based on team performance. It looks as though Michigan has found their leader for the future, and he has found his castle within the Ann Arbor community.
Here's some additional information regarding Moore's coaching career at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Sherrone Moore was named the 21st head coach in Michigan football history on January 26, 2024, following six years as a member of the offensive staff. Moore is the first African American head coach in the history of the program.
Before he was named head coach, Moore spent three years as the tight ends coach (2018-20), and three years as Donald Graham Offensive Line Coach (2021-23). He was also Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator in 2023 after two seasons as co-O.C. (2021-22), leading the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball during an unprecedented run of success that included three consecutive Big Ten Championships (2021-22-23) and the 2023 National Title.
