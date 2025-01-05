Michigan Football loses out on top transfer target
The Wolverines had already landed former Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley, a 6-5 big -bodied playmaker, but Michigan wanted more than just one wide receiver. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack in 2024, it was time for the Wolverines to re-tool their receiver corps. It looked like a sure thing that Michigan would also land UConn receiver Skyler Bell, but in a change of events, Bell announced on his X account he was returning to UConn.
Bell, who started his career with Wisconsin, knows all about playing in the Big Ten. The junior led the Huskies in receiving this past season. In 12 games, the 6-foot playmaker hauled in 47 receptions for 783 yards and four touchdowns. But Michigan will now have to look elsewhere to continue filling its receiver needs.
Where does Michigan turn to now?
There are still two legit options on the table for the Wolverines. Michigan is set to host Yale WR David Pantelis next weekend. The slot receiver hauled in 69 receptions for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games, while also being named first-team All-Ivy League. Pantelis will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Michigan also recently offered App State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. The 6-foot-2 playmaker originally played for UCF in 2021 before transferring to App State where he played the past three seasons. Robinson led App State this past season after catching 53 receptions for 840 yards and two scores. Robinson nearly caught for 1,000 yards in 2023 where he also was the leading WR after hauling in 905 yards and 10 scores.
There could always be more entrants into the portal as well when the four playoff teams are out of contention. Michigan will continue to monitor the situation.
