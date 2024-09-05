LOOK: Michigan hosting long list of top recruits on Saturday
The matchup between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas is huge for all of the obvious reasons. Both programs have intentions of being a part of the playoff picture at the end of the regular season, and the outcome of Saturday's top 10 matchup in Ann Arbor will certainly factor into that equation.
Although Michigan has the advantage of playing the massive regular season matchup at home, the Wolverines are widely viewed as the underdog in this one. The vast majority of analysts are expecting a relatively comfortable win for the Longhorns, and Texas is currently a 6.5 point favorite as the road team over the Wolverines.
A win for Michigan would not only send a strong message to the playoff committee later in the year, it would also send a strong message to recruits that the Wolverines have no intention on falling off anything soon. Given what's at stake, it's no surprise that a long list of top-rated recruits are expected to be in Ann Arbor for the game on Saturday.
Here's a look at some of the recruits that are expected to be in attendance on Saturday, according to On3:
- Ivan Taylor: 4-star S (Commit)
- Andrew Marsh: 4-star WR (Commit)
- Javian Osborne: 4-star RB - 2026
- CJ Sadler: 4-star WR - 2026
- Gregory Patrick: 4-star IOL - 2026
- Travis Johnson: 4-star WR - 2026
- Jermaine Kinsler: 4-star DL - 2026
- Will Conroy: 4-star IOL - 2026
- Brayden Fogle: 4-star TE - 2026