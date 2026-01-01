Michigan predicted to make first recruiting flip of the Kyle Whittingham era

Following Michigan's loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, the Sherrone Moore era is officially over in Ann Arbor and it's now the Kyle Whittingham era. The former Utah head coach of 21 years is working to finalize his staff and the work to retain the roster, plus looking at adding players, has also begun.

While the staff hasn't been made to the public, Whittingham said on the ABC broadcast that 90% of his staff will be finalized by this weekend. Recruits and players are both excited about the hire and the changes coming to Ann Arbor.

It should also help Michigan to start building momentum back up on the recruiting trail.

On Wednesday, Rivals' Aidan Sen placed a prediction in favor of Michigan flipping Oklahoma edge rusher Krew Jones with Whittingham at the helm.

More on Jones and the Michigan connection

Jones committed to Oklahoma back on November 29, but he gave Michigan a serious look prior. He was supposed to take a trip to Michigan back in April, but the trip was canceled due to sanctions on the program. He did make it to the game against Purdue before committing to the Sooners.

The 2027 prospect hails from Utah -- Kyle Whittingham's old stomping grounds. Utah, of course, had offered Jones and Whittingham will likely make it a priority to get Jones into the 2027 class with the previous connection.

The 233-pound edge rusher is currently rated as the No. 149 player in the 2027 class and the No. 19 edge rusher. Michigan currently has four commitments in the '27 class, with four-star QB Peter Bourque as the headliner.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Jones:

"Highly productive edge rusher and will be a four-year starter at Ridgeline. Has prototype size and athleticism for an edge rusher. Quick off the ball with a good first step, can dip and bend to get around the edge and shows off a really good spin move as well. Very physical player in everything he does, playing the run, taking on blocks and rushing the passer. Plays with heavy hands and knows how to use them. Has an advanced skill set with multiple moves and counters to go with a high motor. Tough kid as well and plays with an edge. High major Power 4 prospect, good enough to play for any school in the country."