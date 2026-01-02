Michigan to retain second coach from Sherrone Moore's staff under Kyle Whittingham
In this story:
Although Michigan added Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell to the staff on Thursday evening, the Wolverines have also announced they are going to retain Lou Esposito from the current staff. The plan will be for Powell to work with the edge rushers, while Esposito works with the interior line.
Esposito is now the confirmed second staffer who has been retained from the Sherrone Moore era. Running backs coach Tony Alford was the first, and it's also expected that Kyle Whittingham keeps new special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs in place.
So far, Whittingham and Michigan haven't announced anything on who will be coaching either the linebackers or the secondary. Michigan had Brian Jean-Mary coach the linebackers and LaMar Morgan coach the defensive backs this season. Morgan has been a ferocious recruiter for Michigan and many fans want to see him back in the fold.
The Powell/Esposito combo
Esposito just finished his second season in Ann Arbor and the Wolverines' defensive line continues to impress. Last season, he coached both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, along with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart. While three of them left from last season, Michigan still had a strong line with Moore coming back, along with interior guys like Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams.
As far as Powell, Utah has had some really good defensive ends under his watch. Since coming back to Utah for his second stint, Powell has helped send eight Utah players to the NFL, including six of them being picked. Along with sending players to the league, Powell coached two All-Americans.
Powell’s All-Conference First Team honorees include Hunter Dimick (2016), Bradlee Anae (2018-19), Leki Fotu (2018-19), Mika Tafua (2021), Gabe Reid (2022), Jonah Elliss (2023) and Van Fillinger (2024). Aane (2019) and Elliss (2023) also were named consensus All-America.
Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing defense five times (2016, '18-21) and ranked in the top-20 in the FBS in each of its final six years in the league. Nationally, the Utes finished top-five or better in 2018, ’19 and ’23.
With both coaches working the defensive line this upcoming season, Michigan should only improve in 2026.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan to add former Penn State coach to coaching staff in 2026
- Michigan has reportedly hired its new defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan is set to hire a new WR coach under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan has reportedly hired its new OC under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan predicted to make first recruiting flip of the Kyle Whittingham era
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop