Michigan in elite company for preseason All-Americans
The Michigan Wolverines had three players land on the AP Preseason All-America team this afternoon, including Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland. Given the fact that all three guys are projected to become first round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, their inclusion on AP's list doesn't come as much of a surprise. While Ohio State leads the country with four Buckeyes appearing in the AP preseason All-America first-teams, Michigan and Georgia are right behind with three selections each.
AP Preseason All-American first team selections:
- Ohio State - 4
- Michigan, Georgia - 3
- Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU - 2
- Missouri, Oklahoma State, UNC, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisville, Iowa, Clemson, FSU, Texas - 1
First team Offense:
- Quarterback - Carson Beck, Georgia
- Running Backs - Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, UNC
- Tackles - Will Campbell, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
- Guards - Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, Georgia
- Center - Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Tight End - Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Wide Receiver - Luther Burden III, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
- All-Purpose - Travis Hunter, Colorado
- Kicker - Graham Nicholson, Alabama
First team Defense
- EDGE - James Pearce Jr., Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
- Tackles - Mason Graham, Michigan; Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
- Linebackers - Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; Jay Higgins, Iowa; Barrett Carter, Clemson
- Cornerbacks - Will Johnson, Michigan; Denzel Burke, Ohio State
- Safeties - Malaki Starks, Georgia; Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Defensive Back - Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- Punter - Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Here's what Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop had to say about all three of Michigan's selections:
Will Johnson, CB
The 2023 All-American started the year injured a year ago. But Johnson rebounded nicely and was considered one of the top cornerbacks as a sophomore. A year later, Johnson is the premier corner in the country as a junior. He had four interceptions last year and held both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze to limited output when the Wolverines faced the Buckeyes and Huskies.
Mason Graham, DL
Graham started all 13 games last year for Michigan that he played in and became an All-American as a sophomore. He's all but secured a high draft pick in next April's draft if he would choose to leave Michigan after his junior season. Last year, he registered 36 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and three sacks on the season. Without Kris Jenkins, Graham is expected to have an even bigger role in this year.
Colston Loveland, TE
Loveland replaces Georgia tight end Brock Bowers as the premier tight end in college football. Loveland finished third on Michigan last season when it comes to receiving yards. He finished 2023 with 649 yards through the air. With both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, Loveland is the top target for whoever starts at quarterback for the maize and blue. The Idaho native isn't just a security blanket, but he can stretch the defense as well if given the chance.
