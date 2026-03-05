Michigan Basketball to Host Five-Star Guard For Michigan State Game

Sunday will be a big day on the court for Michigan basketball as the No. 3 Wolverines play host to the 8th-ranked Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center.

While there is plenty of excitement for the on-the-court matchup, Michigan and Dusty May will be doing double duty and hosting some big time prospects in Ann Arbor for the game.

One of those prospects is class of 2027 five-star guard King Gibson as he will be on campus for an unofficial visit, according to a report from League Ready high school and college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.

Gibson, originally from Burlington, North Carolina who is playing for SPIRE Academy in Ohio, is the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2027, the top-ranked combo guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Aside from Michigan, Gibson has over 20 offers from schools across the country, including from Notre Dame, LSU, Indiana, Duke, Georgia, Virginia Tech, NC State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, among others.

Gibson's scouting report

247Sports analyst David Sisk offered an analysis of Gibson's game at a tournament he saw him at:

"Highly ranked SPIRE Academy played three games in the past ten days on the Nike EYB slate," Sisk said. "The first ended up in a 79-47 victory against CATS Academy out of Boston. King Gibson helped the cause in just about every way. He finished with 12 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. The five-star guard went a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line.

"SPIRE also took down Long Island Lutheran who was without Dylan Mingo in the final in February. Gibson only shot five times, and ended up with eight points in the 76-57 win.

In a game against national power La Lumeire from Indiana, Sisk said Gibson played at a high level in that one too.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Spire Institute (OH) guard King Gibson (2) against Arizona Compass Prep during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Gibson had a big offensive night despite the 81-73 loss. He scored 24 points that included seven made two-pointers, and seven free throws. He also handed out five assists."

In 14 games for SPIRE in the 2025-26 season, Gibson is averaging 15.2 points and four assists per game while shooting 48% from the field, which includes 48 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line.

Michigan does not currently have any commits in its 2027 class, as forward Lincoln Cosby reclassified into the Wolverines' 2026 class.