Michigan K Dominic Zvada makes elite preseason award list

For the second straight year, Michigan football went into the transfer portal to bring in a kicker. Last year, the Wolverines brought in James Turner to replace one of the greatest kickers in program history, Jake Moody. After a shaky spring performance by Adam Samaha, the Wolverines went out and grabbed Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada.
Zvada comes over to Michigan after starting for Arkansas State the previous two seasons. Entering his junior campaign with Michigan, Zvada was one of the 30 kickers to make the preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List. Since the award came out in 1992, the Wolverines have had just one kicker bring home the award. Moody won it in 2021.
Zvada isn't unfamiliar with this watch list. He was on the same watch list last season entering his sophomore year. He was the Lou Groza Star of the Week from September 26 last season. Zvada was 41-of-41 on extra points and kicked 17-of-22 field goal attempts in 2023. He had a season-long of 51 yards. Zvada had a career-high 91 points scored for the Red Wolves.
Here are some notes about Zvada via MGoBlue:
• Earned two varsity letters (’22 & ‘23) at Arkansas State
• Appeared in 25 games with 25 starts at place kicker
• Netted 34 FG’s and 71 PATs over two seasons with the Red Wolves
