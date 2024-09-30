Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada breaks a program record in just 5 games
No. 10 Michigan has been maddeningly inconsistent for much of this season, but there's one Wolverine who has been lights out all season for the Maize and Blue.
Junior kicker Dominic Zvada, who transferred to Michigan after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arkansas State, converted two more crucial field goals for the Wolverines during their 27-24 win over Minnesota on Saturday, and set a new program record in the process.
Zvada's 53-yarder in the third quarter against the Golden Gophers was his fourth made field goal of at least 50 yards this season. The Chandler, Ariz. native is the first Michigan kicker with four 50-yard field goals in a single-season in program history, and it ties the most from any one kicker in their career at U-M. What makes this feat all the more remarkable is the fact that Zvada has done this in just five career games in Ann Arbor.
Zvada would later add a 35-yard field goal with around four and a half minutes left in the game to extend Michigan's lead to 27-17. That was a de facto game-winner, as Minnesota would score another touchdown before all was said and done. This season, Zvada is 7-for-7 on field goal attempts, with a long of 55, and 13-for-14 on PATs with one blocked.
According to Bill Radjewski of CollegeFootballData.com, Zvada leads the country in "Points Added Above Replacement" among college kickers with a rating of 9.51. Zvada has been a vital piece of Michigan's 4-1 start this season, and having a reliable kicker is crucial in the close games the Wolverines have played the last two weeks against USC and Minnesota.
No. 10 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) travels to Washington (3-2, 2-2) this Saturday seeking its fourth consecutive win. The Wolverines opened as a one-point underdog against the Huskies. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC carrying the broadcast.
