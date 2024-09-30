Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada breaks a program record in just 5 games

Michigan's Dominic Zvada jumps back into the top spot in PAAR through week 5 after going two weeks without an attempt. He made FGs of 53 and 35 yards yesterday against Minnesota.



Kentucky's Alex Raynor is neck-and-neck with a 9.45 PAAR on the season to Zvada's 9.51. pic.twitter.com/hgWrfjvuMp