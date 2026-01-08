Michigan predicted to land monster defensive player from the transfer portal

Michigan has landed three players out of the transfer portal so far -- all three being specialists -- but things might be heating up for the Wolverines. The maize and blue have had several players on campus since yesterday -- going into today -- and Michigan is being predicted to land a big-time player from the portal.

Multiple insiders have placed predictions in favor of Michigan landing edge rusher John Henry Daley from Utah.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

247Sports has Daley listed as the No. 49 transfer in the country, while One has him listed as the No. 4 player. We tend to agree more with On3, with Daley being such a game-wrecker with Utah. Daley was an All-American this past season -- is dealing with an injury -- but would become an immediate force for Michigan.

The Wolverines lost both of their starting edge rushers from this season: Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham. Also, the Wolverines lost veteran TJ Guy, who graduated. Michigan needs some experience in the room and that's exactly what the Wolverines would be getting with Daley. Plus, he is very familiar with a lot of staff, who came to Ann Arbor with Kyle Whittingham.

More on Daley

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This pairing makes the most sense for both parties. Michigan needs to beef up its defensive line and Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell is coming to the Wolverines to coach the same position. Under Powell, Daley was an All-American in 2025, while playing in 11 games.

Daley was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs. The Wolverines have been known for top defensive ends for quite awhile and Daley would be the next one in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman was a redshirt sophomore this year. Daley transferred from BYU to Utah in 2024. Last season, Daley had four tackles for the Utes. In 2023, with BYU, he had three tackles.