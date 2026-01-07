Michigan to host two transfer portal quarterbacks

Michigan got the big fish to come back to Ann Arbor next season and that's former five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Part of the Wolverines' 'LFG147' campaign to return talent, Underwood and other Michigan players have announced their decisions to come back under the new coaching staff.

While Underwood is coming back, there is little depth behind him. Michigan lost Jake Garcia to graduation and Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren all entered the transfer portal. The Wolverines have former true freshman Chase Herbstreit back, and Michigan will have incoming freshmen Brady Smigiel and Tommy Carr this season -- but none of those options would be ideal if Underwood had to miss time.

Michigan has to go out and land at least one quarterback from the portal to backup Underwood and it appears the Wolverines will be hosting two of them.

Deuce Adams (Louisville)

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pete Thamel announced that the Louisville transfer was set to visit Michigan, James Madison, and Wisconsin.

The Texas product just finished his second season with the Cardinals, but his experience is very limited. The former three-star prospect didn't attempt a pass in 2024 and redshirted. This season, Adams completed 15-of-21 passes for 112 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 14 yards.

Adams was not recruited by Utah coming out of high school, so this visit is quite interesting. With not having a ton of experience, Michigan could look elsewhere for a QB2 next season, but adding depth is never a bad thing.

Landen Clark (Elon)

James Guillory-Imagn Images

The redshirt freshman has been a hot commodity since he entered the portal. Clark, a freshman All-American at Elon, has been courted by programs like Michigan State, Kentucky, LSU, James Madison, and North Texas, among others.

Elon isn't an FBS school, but Clark put up solid numbers last season. In his first season starting for Elon, Clark threw for 2,321 yards (56%), 18 TDs, and 8 INTs. He also ran for 614 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Being a dual-threat, that would be right up Jason Beck's wheelhouse. Clark announced that Michigan offered and he would be taking a visit -- tonight through Thursday.