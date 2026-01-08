Michigan bolsters its special teams with second transfer portal commitment

Under Jim Harbaugh's watch -- along with Jay Harbaugh -- Michigan had a very strong special teams unit. From kickoffs to punting and game-winning kicks, you could trust the Wolverines to come through when needed. But following the Harbaugh's leaving Ann Arbor, the Wolverines' special teams had gone downhill.

Michigan's special teams were as bad as recent memory serves in 2025, and Sherrone Moore chose to fire JB Brown -- prior to his own firing. One final move Moore was able to make before he was out of Ann Arbor was to hire former Ohio State coach Kerry Coombs -- who had an excellent Citrus Bowl coaching the special teams.

Coombs and Michigan likely just landed their new starting punter on Wednesday night. Michigan landed a commitment from UNLV punter Cameron Brown, who will come to the Wolverines with three years of eligibility remaining.

Michigan has signed UNLV punter Cameron Brown, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



He averaged 43.8 yards this season as a freshman. https://t.co/Gq5Q0LFwet pic.twitter.com/C95eXMRnfV — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 8, 2026

Brown is now the second commitment Michigan has received out the portal, and both have been for the special teams unit. The first was Pitt's long snapper Nico Crawford, who committed on Tuesday.

In 2025, his first season of college football, Brown punted the ball 47 times for UNLV for a total of 2,032 yards. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards. He punted the ball inside the 20 yard line 19 times this season.

For comparison, Michigan's punter, Hudson Hollenbeck punted the ball 41 times for 1,761 yards for an average of 43 yards per punt. Hollenbeck had a long punt of 52 yards and kicked the ball inside the 20 yard line 11 times.

Brown was a scholarship punter from the Gold Coast in Australia who became UNLV's second booter to hail from down under, following in the footsteps of former Rebel Charlton Butt, who played at UNLV from 2020-21.