Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann returns to Uganda to bring clean water to villagers
While most college kids jet away to tropical beaches to revel for Spring Break, some find ways to give back to others during their time off. One of the latter is Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann. A native Ugandan, Hausmann spent his time during Spring Break back home supporting onemillionwells.org an organization whose sole purpose is providing clean drinking water for those in areas without such an asset. Hausmann shared posts to his Instagram showing him working with locals and literally helping dig a well in Uganda. He released this statement about his work.
God is great! After 16 years away, I returned home to Uganda and discovered my true purpose. I was blessed with the opportunity to help train 4 African teams while also providing an impoverished community with life-sustaining, clean drinking water. The joy on their faces was indescribable—a moment I will never forget.- Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann
I am honored to announce that I have accepted an invitation to become a partner with One Million Wells, a U.S. based 501(c)(3) Non-Profit. Through this incredible organization, we empower teams to drill wells with a Patents of Humanity award winning technology. This ensures communities no longer have to walk miles just to collect dirty water. Now, clean drinking water is available right in their village, transforming lives for generations to come.
Thank you for considering joining us in creating a more sustainable future for the most impoverished communities in the world
Support One Million Wells: Your donation makes a difference! You can do so by:
Copying & pasting this link or clicking the link in my bio"
Hausmann's efforts show what kind of young man he is. His selfless service was lauded by teammates and coaches across social media platforms. This is a prime example of a young player using their position and influence to better those around them, or halfway across the world. The onemillionwells.org organization is lucky to have such an amazing ambassador to their organization. Tip of the cap to you Mr. Hausmann, way to represent yourself, your school, your community, and the entire Wolverine nation!
