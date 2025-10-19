Jets DE Shared Depressing Social Media Post After Team Loses Seventh Straight Game
If your favorite team lost on Sunday afternoon, try to remind yourself that at least they aren't the Jets, who fell to 0-7 on the season after losing 13-6 to the Panthers.
Things were so tough on Sunday that head coach Aaron Glenn decided to bench quarterback Justin Fields, whom he has repeatedly defended, in an attempt to create a "spark" for his underperforming offense. But the lifeless unit, which spurred boos from the home crowd earlier in the game, still struggled under the leadership of veteran Tyrod Taylor and were unable to bring in a win.
Later, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson briefly shared his thoughts on his team's abysmal record in what amounted to quite the depressing social media post.
"Laying it out all there man," Johnson wrote. "Something gotta give."
That's putting it mildly. The Jets will need to do something big to turn the tide of their struggling season, but at this point, who knows what that even will or could be.
Their next attempt at a possible win will come next Sunday when Gang Green plays the Joe Flacco-led Bengals in Cincinnati.