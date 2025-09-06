Oklahoma Freshman Drills Kick for $200k From Pat McAfee on 'College GameDay'
Jack Daugard, a freshman accounting major at Oklahoma from Houston, entered the morning with his mind clear, the soothing sounds of Frank Ocean guiding him up until 11 a.m. ET, when he would take centerstage at College GameDay and try to score some cash off of ESPN's Pat McAfee.
The weekly kick came after a feature on Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who returned to his native Uganda for the first time in 16 years over the offseason, to help build wells and provide clean drinking water to underserved communities. He has established his own foundation, Light Beneath the Well, to continue that work. To add to the stakes, McAfee also put $100,000 to Hausmann's foundation on the line.
Jack took his lefty approach with Kirk Herbstreit on the hold, and looked like a natural, driving a 30-yard field goal right through the uprights before jumping into the arms of his fellow Sooner students and the RUF/NEKS in attendance. They eventually paraded him around, before McAfee had to cut his oversized check.
It is the second week in a row that a student has nailed McAfee's field goal challenge, after an Ohio State sophomore drove one home a week ago ahead of the Buckeyes' win over Texas.
McAfee has now given out more than $2 million since the challenge began, and $550,000 in just these first two editions of GameDay during the 2025 season. The segment has added some real excitement to the show, and if McAfee starts adding in more charitable efforts like the money going towards Hausmann's foundation, some real good is coming out of it as well.
