Michigan loses recruiting battle for elite linebacker to Georgia Bulldogs
A position of significant need in Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is the linebacker position. The Wolverines have just one linebacker in the class, a three-star SMU flip, Markel Dabney. While the Wolverines still have a few targets left on the board at the critical position, they just lost one today.
Maryland-based 2026 four-star linebacker Nick Abrams took to social media to officially declare that he has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He selected the SEC powerhouse over Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama. This recruiting battle was truly a heavyweight match-up, and Georgia won it at the bell. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore made a strong effort to persuade Abrams to stay in Big Ten country and attend the University of Michigan. He came on multiple visits, and for a time, it looked like Michigan had a real shot at getting the talented young man to join their class.
MORE: Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size
The Wolverines' 2026 class is still in good shape and ranked anywhere from seventh to ninth overall, depending on which site you reference. They will most likely finish with another top 10 class, which is generally the goal and a good sign for the future. Winning recruiting wars against the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon is no easy task, and it looks like the Wolverines came up a bit short on this one.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -