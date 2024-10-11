Former Michigan offensive lineman hopes Buckeyes 'get their hearts broken'
There's still well over a month until Michigan squares off against Ohio State on Nov. 30 in Columbus, but that doesn't mean the two rivals aren't hate-watching each other from week to week. With the Wolverines on a bye week, there's no question that plenty of Maize and Blue faithful will be tuned in on Saturday night to watch the No. 2 Buckeyes take on No. 3 Oregon - and they're all hoping for the same outcome.
As he was preparing to head out west to cover the big time Big Ten matchup, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan pretty much said what every other Michigan football fan is thinking ahead of Saturday.
"Before out flight took off this morning, Ohio State fans were doing their dumb chants," Lewan wrote. "I pray to whatever God is out there they get their hearts broken this weekend. Go Ducks."
For the Buckeyes, this will be their first real test of the 2024 season. After beating up on a handful of MAC schools (including Michigan State) and playing one good half of football against Iowa, their fan base seems to believe they are unstoppable. While there's no doubt that the roster is loaded with talent, we're all eager to see what Ohio State looks like on the road in a tough environment against a formidable opponent.
And yes, we're all Ducks fans this weekend.
