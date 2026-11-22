Michigan's Offensive Snap Counts in Stunning Win vs. UCLA Show Wolverines Have a Bell-Cow
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Michigan stunned UCLA on Saturday afternoon, in what was the Wolverines' final home game of the season. It took three overtimes, but Michigan managed to convert on its two-point conversion in the third overtime to leave with an 18-16 win over the Bruins.
Aside from the final drive of the game, Michigan's defense was great. The Wolverines didn't allow Wayne Knight to get much going on the ground and Ty Dieffenbach was under pressure for majority of the game.
And it was good that Michigan's defense played like the top-15 unit it is because the Wolverines' offense sputtered when they got on the Bruins' side of the field. But Michigan capitalized on UCLA's turnover woes and did just enough to win the game.
Savion Hiter rolled
Michigan was without both JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh due to an injury and suspension, respectively. Jordan Marshall was listed as a game-time decision, but he didn't play in the game. Instead, it was Savion Hiter, who ran for 104 yards and it was his second 100-yard game in a row.
"Well, he certainly separated himself tonight and was the hot back and was the most productive back," Whittingham said after the game. "That's not to say that we don't like Jordan or Kuz, although Jordan was not available tonight due to injury. But Kuzdzal is another guy that's done some great things for us this season.
"But, yes, Savion is one of those guys who gets moved up and stronger as the game goes on. And he's a guy that has a bright future in this program and a very high ceiling."
Pro Football Focus' grades and snap counts
Michigan had 71 snaps as an offense against UCLA and the most noticeable snap count following the game was Hiter's. We are used to seeing Michigan's running backs splitting carries and snap counts, but this was a one-man show on Saturday.
Hiter was on the field for 65 of Michigan's 71 snaps. He carried the ball 26 times and reminded you of an old-school Wolverines' running game. Hiter might not end up seeing bell-cow carries next week against Ohio State, but after the last two games, not only should be get them, but he's capable of carrying the load.
Young guns step up
Michigan was forced to play some younger playmakers against UCLA's defense. Freshmen wide receivers Travis Johnson (58 snaps) and Salesi Moa (43 snaps) led the wide receiving corps. Mason Bonner stepped in and played 33 snaps, which was the second-most of any tight end behind Jalen Hoffman.
Top offensive grades
- TE Mason Bonner: 74.2 PFF grade
- RB Savion Hiter: 71.7
- TE Deakon Tonielli: 70.3
- LG Manuel Beigel: 65.8
- LT Evan Link: 65.5
- C Jake Guarnera: 64.3
- WR Travis Johnson: 63.6
- RG Nate Efobi: 60.7
- WR Jaime Ffrench: 58.5
- QB Bryce Underwood: 58.3
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop