Michigan stunned UCLA on Saturday afternoon, in what was the Wolverines' final home game of the season. It took three overtimes, but Michigan managed to convert on its two-point conversion in the third overtime to leave with an 18-16 win over the Bruins.

Aside from the final drive of the game, Michigan's defense was great. The Wolverines didn't allow Wayne Knight to get much going on the ground and Ty Dieffenbach was under pressure for majority of the game.

And it was good that Michigan's defense played like the top-15 unit it is because the Wolverines' offense sputtered when they got on the Bruins' side of the field. But Michigan capitalized on UCLA's turnover woes and did just enough to win the game.

Savion Hiter rolled

Michigan was without both JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh due to an injury and suspension, respectively. Jordan Marshall was listed as a game-time decision, but he didn't play in the game. Instead, it was Savion Hiter, who ran for 104 yards and it was his second 100-yard game in a row.

"Well, he certainly separated himself tonight and was the hot back and was the most productive back," Whittingham said after the game. "That's not to say that we don't like Jordan or Kuz, although Jordan was not available tonight due to injury. But Kuzdzal is another guy that's done some great things for us this season.

"But, yes, Savion is one of those guys who gets moved up and stronger as the game goes on. And he's a guy that has a bright future in this program and a very high ceiling."

Pro Football Focus' grades and snap counts

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Michigan had 71 snaps as an offense against UCLA and the most noticeable snap count following the game was Hiter's. We are used to seeing Michigan's running backs splitting carries and snap counts, but this was a one-man show on Saturday.

Hiter was on the field for 65 of Michigan's 71 snaps. He carried the ball 26 times and reminded you of an old-school Wolverines' running game. Hiter might not end up seeing bell-cow carries next week against Ohio State, but after the last two games, not only should be get them, but he's capable of carrying the load.

Young guns step up

Michigan was forced to play some younger playmakers against UCLA's defense. Freshmen wide receivers Travis Johnson (58 snaps) and Salesi Moa (43 snaps) led the wide receiving corps. Mason Bonner stepped in and played 33 snaps, which was the second-most of any tight end behind Jalen Hoffman.

Top offensive grades

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TE Mason Bonner: 74.2 PFF grade RB Savion Hiter: 71.7 TE Deakon Tonielli: 70.3 LG Manuel Beigel: 65.8 LT Evan Link: 65.5 C Jake Guarnera: 64.3 WR Travis Johnson: 63.6 RG Nate Efobi: 60.7 WR Jaime Ffrench: 58.5 QB Bryce Underwood: 58.3

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