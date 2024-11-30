Michigan-Ohio State brawl at midfield after Wolverines upset Buckeyes
Michigan stunned the college football world with a 13-10 victory over No. 2 Ohio State as a three-touchdown underdog in Columbus, but the scene turned ugly after the clock hit zeroes at Ohio Stadium.
The Buckeyes took exception to the Wolverines planting their 'Block M' flag at midfield, and a full-on brawl broke out between the two bitter rivals.
While the brawl continued, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was caught on camera looking back at the skirmish and making no move or effort to get his players back into their locker rooms.
After the two sides were finally seperated, Fox Sports' Jenny Taft spoke with Michigan running back Kalel Mullings to get his thoughts on the post-game skirmish and the Wolverines' collective effort in upsetting Ohio State.
While its unsurprising given the high intensity of this rivalry — the greatest in all of sports — it was an unfortunate end to a hard-fought game between both programs. Michigan moves to 7-5 overall, and prevents Ohio State from making an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.
