REPORT: Michigan, Ohio State in contention for elite Alabama transfer running back
Transfer portal season is in full swing, as coaching staffs across the country juggle prepping for bowl games, recruiting freshly available talent and re-recruiting their own rosters from potential poachers.
Michigan has suffered a handful of departures via the portal this offseason, but is also hard at work in pursuit of adding talent for the 2025 season. On Friday evening, the Wolverines were linked to one of the biggest targets in the portal — Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, bitter rivals Michigan and Ohio State are two schools in early contention for Haynes, the No. 19 overall player currently in the portal.
A former five-star and Top 25 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, Haynes has spent each of the last two seasons at Alabama, totaling 616 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries (5.9 yards per carry). The true sophomore added an element to the Crimson Tide's pass game as well, with 17 catches for 99 yards in 2024 alone.
It's unsurprising to see Michigan in the market for a running back this offseason. While the Wolverines have recruited the position well over the last several cycles, it's likely they'll lose both of their primary running backs from 2024 in Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Michigan has also seen RBs Tavierre Dunlap and Cole Cabana enter the transfer portal this offseason.
As things stand now, running backs Benjamin Hall and Jordan Marshall are first in line to lead the Wolverines' running backs room in 2025, but Haynes would give the Maize and Blue another talented option in the backfield should Michigan land him from the portal.
