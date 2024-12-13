Michigan Football: Transfer portal quarterback set to visit Ann Arbor
Michigan football is on the hunt to supplement its quarterback room out of the transfer portal, and will have one of its top targets on campus soon.
According to multiple reports, the Wolverines are set to host Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. on Monday, Dec. 16, following a prior visit the former Terrapin will take to Wisconsin this weekend. Earlier on Friday, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos submitted predictions for Michigan to land Edwards Jr. out of the portal.
Beginning his college career at Wake Forest, Edwards Jr. has spent each of the past three seasons at Maryland. The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder started for the Terrapins during the 2024 season, posting 2,881 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions while completing 273-of-420 pass attempts. Edwards Jr. added 150 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 81 carries.
Michigan is expected to have a new-look quarterback room next year, with head coach Sherrone Moore looking to add a transfer in addition to five-star Bryce Underwood, who signed with the Wolverines as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Michigan has already seen redshirt sophomores Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji enter the transfer portal this offseason.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI