Former Michigan HC Sherrone Moore was 'detained' by police Wednesday

According to ESPN's Dan Wetzel, former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has been detained by police in Saline (MI) following his Wednesday firing from the University of Michigan.

"The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges," per ESPN.

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

As of now, there is no further report on why Moore was detained -- only speculation that we aren't going to get into until something concrete comes to light.

Moore was fired on Wednesday night after the University of Michigan investigated Moore and found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He was fired effective immediately and Biff Poggi was named as the interim head coach.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

"Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately," Michigan AD Warde Manuel wrote.

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore was with Michigan since 2018. He served as the Tight Ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the Offensive Lines coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and then named the head coach in 2024.

What's next for Michigan?

It's still early in the process, but getting a new head coach named is the first piece to the puzzle. Clearly, Moore was a big piece in bringing in some elite talent like Underwood, Savion Hiter, and Carter Meadows, among others.

Retaining the roster will be pivotal for the Wolverines. Once a head coach is fired, players are able to enter the transfer portal right away, and it wouldn't be shocking to see some players leave Ann Arbor in the next few days.

With several head coaches already signing with their new schools, Michigan will have to really do some digging to find a new head coach -- while making it a slam-dunk hire. Coach Moore might have struggled with some Xs and Os, but his recruiting was great. Now, Michigan can go look for someone who might be able to develop at a rapid pace, while maintaining the recruiting trail.