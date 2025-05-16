Michigan QB Bryce Underwood appears to squash ridiculous internet rumors
We've reached that point in the offseason where anonymous names and faces on the internet are passing time by generating fake stories in an effort to gain attention. Hell, some have even made a career of it. Over the last two weeks, one rumor in particular has surrounded Michigan, Bryce Underwood, and an apparent issue with NIL. Not surprisingly, that rumor appears to have originated from Ohio State fans.
According to the rumor, Michigan has failed to make good on its multi-million NIL deal with Bryce Underwood and, as a result, he's now exploring other options like LSU.
Don't get me wrong, it makes sense that Ohio State fans would latch on to such a ridiculous story. The Buckeyes haven't experienced a win over Michigan since the pre-COVID days. As a three touchdown favorite in 2024, Ohio State lost to a Michigan team that had arguably the worst passing offense in the country led by a former walk-on QB. And with a guy like Underwood now in Ann Arbor, it certainly doesn't look like things are getting easier for the Buckeyes any time soon.
With Ohio State fans working themselves into a frenzy on social media over the possibility of not having to face Michigan's five-star QB, Underwood himself appeared to squash that ridiculous rumor on Friday.
Although I'm sure it's fun for Ohio State fans to spend their days making up rumors and praying for the NCAA "hammer," at some point those folks are going to have to start living in reality. Bryce Underwood isn't going anywhere, and neither is Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball could be hanging up a new jersey in the rafters very soon
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson