Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
News hit last week that Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore was expected to take a self-imposed two-game suspension from the University of Michigan. All stemming from back in 2023 when news got out regarding Connor Stalions and the sign-stealing saga. Coach Moore, who was the offensive coordinator in 2023, allegedly deleted a threat of 52 text messages with Stalions.
Prior to Michigan and the NCAA's infractions meeting come early June, the Wolverines are expected to sideline Moore for Weeks 3 and 4 of the regular season. If that comes to fruition, Moore would miss the Central Michigan game and away at Nebraska. But Moore would get to coach in Week 1 against New Mexico, and the big one, in Week 2 at Oklahoma.
In his weekly podcast, FOX Sports' analyst Joel Klatt broke down what the suspension means for the Wolverines and Moore. He notes how slow the NCAA is with issuing penalties -- again, stemming from 2023 -- but how beneficial this suspension is for Michigan itself. Moore would get to not only coach against his alma mater, but likely coach freshman phenom Bryce Underwood while he gets his feet wet.
“So as it relates to the Michigan football program and the NCAA, Michigan is trying to get out ahead of their meeting, which will take place sometime in June on infraction stemming from the Connor Stallions sign-stealing saga that we were all a part of back in 2023," Klatt said on his podcast. "So some interesting tidbits about this self-imposed suspension for Sherrone Moore is that it will be two games and it won't be the first two games of the season.
"It will be games three and four, the home game against Central Michigan and then a road game in the Big Ten at Nebraska, which means Sherrone will coach as the head coach, against New Mexico, which is potentially, depending on how that quarterback battle all irons out, it could be Bryce Underwood's first start as a true freshman. So he would be out there for that game against New Mexico. And then he would then still be coaching when they go on the road to Norman, which by the way, is Sherrone's alma mater, played college football for [Bob] Stoops at Oklahoma.
“And he would be going back to face Oklahoma and still be the head coach, which would be potentially Bryce Underwood's or by the way, any of their quarterbacks first start on the road as a Michigan Wolverine. And then he would be serving that suspension against Central Michigan and then on the road against Nebraska. So choosing which games that you're suspended is yes, two fronts, one trying to get ahead of this infractions meeting that's gonna take place in June, but it's also, let's be incredibly honest about it, it is self-serving for Michigan.”
“This benefits them. To try to get out in front of it is one thing, to get out in front of it to benefit you the most is another, which obviously trying to get your feet wet, not only as let's face it, a young head coach, but also with a new quarterback, you don't wanna try to go through all of those gymnastics early in the year with this suspension. So get your feet wet as a team, in particular, the starting quarterback for the first two weeks and that big road test, Big Ten SEC as Michigan goes on the road to Oklahoma, which like I said, is Sherrone's alma mater, and then serve the suspension.”
Will Moore's two-game suspension be enough for the NCAA? Klatt doesn't think so. Especially with Michigan choosing which weeks to suspend Moore.
“It benefits them the most for it to go through this way," Klatt said of the suspension. "Do I think that the NCAA is going to look through that and basically be like, no, we're going to look for something more meaningful? Likely.
"I think that's absolutely likely. So the hearing with Michigan and the NCAA is slated for, I believe, early June. The final decision from the NCAA is expected to come within two months of that hearing.”
But, Moore's new suspension isn't the only thing going on with the University of Michigan. News also came out last week that President Santa Ono was taking the same job at the University of Florida. Klatt believes there is some sort of connection between the two events, and that Michigan knows something is coming. The Big Noon Kickoff analyst believes something large could be coming Michigan's way -- even if it's financial.
“Then there's this other piece of news that's stemming from the entire situation at Michigan. And this news dropping that the University of Michigan president, who's been the president throughout this entire issue, Santa Ono, is leaving less than three years into his tenure at Ann Arbor for the University of Florida.
"That's interesting timing, I would say. So here you have a president leaving, and you can only assume, again, this is a total assumption that all of the issues that they've been having, in particular in the athletic department, are at least part of the decision making for their president leaving to go to Florida. So Santa Ono is like, you know what?
"I'm good, peace out. Now, maybe he's just going down for sunshine and no taxes. I don't know.
“So something's coming and it's likely very large and could be even financial. So the Michigan Saga is going to be with us at least for a few more months, a couple months after June.”
