The biggest game of the season is here. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State, and while there are zero implications on the line this season, it's still The Game. For the first time since the 2018 season, neither Michigan nor Ohio State will make the College Football Playoff.

Michigan enters the game with a 6-5 record, while the Buckeyes have lost their last three of four games, sitting at 7-5 on the season. The kicker is that both fan bases want to see their head coach gone. Ryan Day, who just led Ohio State to a national title two seasons ago, could really start feeling the heat if he loses another game to Michigan.

Whereas Kyle Whittingham, who is in Year 1 at Michigan, is already feeling the heat. He was supposed to restore the Wolverines' football program. Instead, Michigan was on the cusp of missing its first bowl game since 2014. But Michigan upset UCLA last weekend in triple overtime, so the Wolverines are bowl-eligible.

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Heading into Columbus, Whittingham is battling for his job. A win over Ohio State could give Whittingham another year. However, mega Michigan fan, alum, and founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, wants to see Michigan lose this game. His unique angle is that Whittingham doesn't get a second season in Ann Arbor.

"The Game Michigan–Ohio State this week — Puke. Puke," Portnoy said on Monday. "It's got to be the worst big game I think since 1960 or something like that. Both teams are eliminated. Both teams hate their coach. You want to give Jay Hill the job, give Jay Hill the job. People are going to say this, that I'm not a Michigan man, I'm not a real Michigan man because I want them to lose this week against Ohio State. But I do. I don't want them to win this game.

"I'm not going to be one of these guys who turns around, "Aha, we beat you, can't beat Michigan." There's nothing on the line in this game except pride. It's a new era. The importance of this game, it's you beat your opponent, you have a great season because you ruin theirs. There's nothing on the line here. There's not — I don't care about that. This rivalry game means diddly poo. Both teams had wildly disappointing seasons. Both teams are talented enough and should be both in the playoff.

"I mean, Michigan could have beat Indiana at home, should have beat Iowa, they just did this. It's a disgusting season and I'm convinced [Kyle] Whittingham, who thinks he's playing in Rice-Eccles Stadium still, isn't the guy. So I want him gone and I want to lose this game. If that doesn't make me a Michigan man, then you're not a Michigan man. So I'm not happy, I'm not one of those guys that's going to turn around and gloat, not happy about the UCLA game at all.

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Whittingham is certainly coaching for his job

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It's hard to imagine there are many Michigan fans who will openly, and honestly, admit they want to see the Wolverines lose to Ohio State. There are year-long bragging rights on the line here and another win over Ohio State would mark the fifth win over the Buckeyes in the last six years.

It would also be interesting to see what would happen with Ohio State and Ryan Day if he were to lose to Michigan in Columbus. We can't forget the last time the Wolverines entered the 'Shoe as a big underdog. In Year 1 under Sherrone Moore, Michigan went in there with Davis Warren as its quarterback and shocked the world, winning 13-10. If it wasn't for the 12-team playoff that year, Day could've lost his job.

But it's also easy to see where Portnoy is coming from. A win over Ohio State might give Whittingham another year and this season has been full of disappointments in Ann Arbor. Michigan has the No. 129 offense in the country, and somehow took another step back from the previous two seasons.

The highest-paid offensive coordinator was fired after nine games, Whittingham gave Jim Harding play-calling duties, who hasn't called plays in years. Bryce Underwood took a step back under the new regime, and Michigan's offensive line hasn't lived up to the billing. The only thing good about this season has been the Wolverines' defense.

New AD Trev Alberts will have a big decision to make regarding Whittingham. And a win over Ohio State will make his decision all that harder. But, let's be real, every Michigan fan should want to see the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes.

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