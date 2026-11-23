Michigan had lost eight straight games against Ohio State entering the 2021 season. The Wolverines were coming off the COVID-19 season, in which Michigan couldn't play 'The Game' against the Buckeyes due to sickness. And entering 2021, Jim Harbaugh's back was against the wall in a prove-it year.

Harbaugh had seen enough and got rid of Don Brown as defensive coordinator and hired young and passionate defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, while making it a point to beat Ohio State in 2021. That's when he established the 'Beat Ohio' drill.

"Years prior, we'd call it a 9-on-7, which is what the drill is," offensive guard Trevor Keegan said in 2021. "But this year, we changed it to the 'Beat Ohio' drill.' Now we're blasting music, smelling salts, everything. It's a pretty physical period. We love it."

Michigan would beat Ohio State in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Sherrone Moore took over as the head coach in 2024, and made sure to retain the tradition of the 'Beat Ohio' drill. The Wolverines would upset the Buckeyes in Columbus in 2024, before falling to Ohio State last season in Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham has taken over the reins, and on Monday, while he said Michigan looks at Ohio State daily, they no longer have the 'Beat Ohio' drill.

"We don’t call it the “Beat Ohio” practice period, but we’ve definitely spent time on it — meeting time, on-field time, obviously the signage in the building," Whittingham said on Monday. "It’s present every single day of the year. That’s something that has not changed, and we continue to emphasize it."

What does Michigan do to prepare for Ohio State? According to Whittingham, it's still daily preparation and he has coaches scouting the Buckeyes.

"We pay attention to it," Whittingham said. "Coaches’ scout reports were prepped this summer. During the bye week, we did it. It’s been interspersed throughout pretty much the whole year."

Understanding the rivalry

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Whittingham spent the last 21 seasons as the head coach at Utah. His rivalry was with BYU, known as the 'Holy War'. Now, he's transitioned to Michigan, where the Wolverines have a few different rivalries. The Little Brown Jug with Minnesota and the in-state rivalry with Michigan State.

Fans have felt like Whittingham hasn't allowed himself to fully understand the rivalry games. Earlier this season, he said there was no hate with Ohio State, and why should there be? Whittingham has played Ohio State one time, which was in the Rose Bowl, where the Utes lost a high-scoring affair to the Buckeyes.

But as the season as grown, he says he understands the magnitude of the game.

"I don’t know if there’s any one impactful thing," said Whittingham. "There are so many impactful things. It’s obviously one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports, not just football.

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"It’s obviously been well explained to me, and I knew a lot about it before I got here. Who doesn’t? But I can’t answer your question as far as one statement. I certainly understand the magnitude of this game. It’s huge."

Nothing has gone to plan under Whittingham, and the head coach knows that. Michigan is 6-5 and is coming off a big win over No. 4 UCLA. The Wolverines ended the Bruins' perfect season and now Michigan has fully shifted its attention to Ohio State.

Nobody is going to celebrate a seven-win Michigan team, but wins over UCLA and Ohio State could provide a glimmer of hope, and that's what Whittingham is banking on.

"It would change it a great deal," Whittingham said of the impact a win over OSU would have. "We talked about that as a team last week, that, hey, we still have a great opportunity with the two games that we have left to change the trajectory of the season, the narrative, to an extent. Not completely, but to an extent, put a much more positive light on it.

"We checked the box in the first opportunity, and now we’ve got the second opportunity. So we’ll see what we do."

Coaching for his job

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Even with the win over UCLA, Whittingham is on one of the hottest seats in college football. Nobody would've guessed he would be a one-and-done, but that's the reality. Michigan has verbally agreed to hire Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts, and while he doesn't start until Dec. 1, Alberts has been known to be aggressive in hiring and firing coaches.

You can guess Alberts has zeroed his sights on Michigan's football program. A win over the Buckeyes could salvage Whittingham for another season, but a loss to Ohio State might prove to be one-and-done.

"No, I don’t think this game is make-or-break," said Whittingham on his future. "Ultimately, in the big picture, it’s certainly of huge importance. Like I said, we could assist in changing the trajectory and the narrative of this season to a certain extent.

"We’re still not going to be thrilled with five losses ever. That’s not the case. But it certainly goes a long way toward giving everybody a better feeling about this season, and what better way to finish things off than to beat the No. 14 team in the country?

"It’s a great opportunity for our guys."

Michigan will take on Ohio State this Saturday at Noon ET.

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