Four-star in-state receiver locks in gameday visits to Michigan
Class of 2027 Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant has been well on Michigan football's radar for quite some time now. Guerrant is the cousin of Michigan defensive back Jacob Oden and is coached by Oden's father, Rod, at Harper Woods.
The standout wide receiver has already been to Ann Arbor over a dozen times, but hadn't set a gameday visit to Michigan yet for this fall. That changed on Tuesday, asGuerrant told Rivals' Greg Smith he plans to be on campus for the Nov. 1 game against Purdue, then will return again Nov. 29 for The Game against Ohio State.
Guerrant last visited Michigan's campus in June and has established a strong connection with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy. Previously, Guerrant told Smith he will be taking other visits to Tennessee (Sept. 13), Miami (Sept. 20), Penn State (Sept. 27), North Carolina (Oct. 4), Texas A&M (Oct. 11) and Oregon (Oct. 25).
The 6-foot-1 standout also told Rivals he will be taking a visit to Michigan State on Oct. 25 to see the Spartans and Wolverines battle it out for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
Guerrant still has a ways to go in his recruitment, but the slew of fall visits could very well help him narrow down his options as time goes on. Michigan getting two gameday visits from him this fall is a positive sign for the Wolverines in this recruitment as it moves forward.
Guerrant is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 46 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Sherrone Moore's 2027 class so far consists of four-star QB Peter Bourque and three-star offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.