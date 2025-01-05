Michigan QB Davis Warren reveals bowl game injury, hints towards his future plans
It was a turbulent 2024 season at quarterback for Michigan football, which rotated between three starters before finally settling on the guy who began the year taking first snaps: redshirt junior Davis Warren.
However, in the Wolverines' season-finale in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Alabama, Michigan found itself in another precarious position when Warren went down with an injury against the Crimson Tide. This forced redshirt sophomore Alex Orji, who had already entered the transfer portal but remained with the team for the bowl game, to close out Michigan's 19-13 win over Alabama.
On Saturday, Warren revealed that he suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game but hinted towards a return to Ann Arbor for the 2025 season.
"Celebrating a win and so proud of the way the boys finished this season," Warren wrote. "I unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game. Thanks to the Michigan faithful for all the support this season. Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in AA and go blue!"
In eight starts this fall for Michigan, Warren threw for 1,199 yards while completing 134-of-209 pass attempts (64.1%), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. While far from dazzling numbers, Warren solidified the quarterback position in the back half of the year for the Wolverines, was the starter in U-M's fourth consecutive victory over Ohio State.
Michigan suffered attrition at the quarterback position both during and after the regular season, with seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle medically retiring after appearing in just two games this season. The Wolverines also lose redshirt sophomore Jayden Denegal, who entered the transfer portal prior to Orji.
The quarterback room will look much different in Ann Arbor next fall, with incoming five-star true freshman Bryce Underwood, Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis and incoming true freshman Chase Herbstreit.
