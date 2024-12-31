Michigan Football: Wolverines eyeing two transfer portal wide receivers
While preparing for their clash with Alabama, head coach Sherrone Moore and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, have been pursuing wide receiver upgrades via the transfer portal. Michigan has already secured a commitment from 6-foot-5 former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley, but they are looking to add 2-3 more experienced receivers before it is all said and done. Two names that have recently been garnering some attention are Yale WR David Pantelis and Clemson WR Troy Stellato.
1. David Pantelis, WR Yale Transfer
According to On3's EJ Holland, Pantelis is looking to visit Michigan after the recruiting dead period ends. The 5-foot-11 200-pound senior had an amazing campaign for Yale this year. He compiled over 1,000 yards, 69 catches and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. Moving from Ivy League competition to B10 level competition will be a bit tricky, but Pantelis has experience and could easily slide in for some slot receiver snaps or assist on punt and kick return team duties. Educationally it should not be an issue transferring credits from Yale to Michigan.
2. Troy Stellato, WR Clemson Transfer
Unlike Pantelis, Stellato tells On3's Peter Nakos that he is looking to visit Michigan but is "working through some transfer credit issues right now". The 6-foot 190-pound Junior has battled nagging injuries over his three-year career at Clemson. His career stats of 65 catches, 600 yards and two touchdowns are not eye-popping but when healthy he is a great addition to any WR room.
