LOOK: Bryce Underwood spotted courtside at Detroit Pistons game
Quarterback Bryce Underwood is bordering on celebrity status in the state of Michigan before even taking his first official snap as a Wolverine. On Saturday, the five-star QB was spotted sitting courtside for the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns. He was treated to a high-scoring affair that unfortunately led to a Pistons loss, 125-121.
It's certainly been an event-filled weekend for Underwood so far. Prior to taking in the Pistons game tonight, he was seated in Yost Arena on Friday night to watch the Michigan Wolverines knock of No. 1 Michigan State with a thriller in overtime. Whether he's taking in a game on campus, or hitting up any other event around the state, Underwood continuously draws plenty of attention.
Michigan's prized QB recruit originally committed to LSU just two days before the Wolverines won the 2024 national championship. But head coach Sherrone Moore, who has helped lead the effort toward revitalizing Michigan's NIL approach, was determined to his pursuit of keeping the No. 1 quarterback in the country home. Underwood, who spent his high school days at Belleville (MI), is the type of prospect you simply can't miss on if you're a program like Michigan. And with Moore leading the way, the Wolverines were eventually able to present a package that Underwood was unable to refuse. In addition to reports of an NIL deal worth more than $10 million, Underwood was also given access to some of the best resources that Michigan has to offer - including Mr. Tom Brady himself.
Of course, the celebrity status for Underwood will ultimately be shaped by how he performs on fall Saturdays. But if he comes anywhere near living up to the lofty expectation set before him, there's no question that he'll continue to be a popular figure wherever he goes in the state.
