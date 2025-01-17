Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
Defensive line coach Lou Esposito confirmed on Friday that veteran Rayshaun Benny would return to Michigan for a fifth year and will likely anchor the Wolverines' defensive line in 2025. But what about veteran safety Rod Moore?
According to MLive's Ryan Zuke, Sherrone Moore told him it's 'looking good' that [Rod] Moore will return in 2025, but he's letting him make an official announcement on a return.
Moore was slated to be one of the top safeties in 2024, but a spring injury sidelined him for the entire season. Moore's draft stock would've likely taken a big hit if he left Michigan without playing a single game during his senior year. Assuming he comes back for a fifth year, Moore will anchor the secondary and add a veteran presence to it. If he's anywhere close to what he was as a junior, Moore should hear his name called fairly early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore came to Michigan as a part of the stellar 2021 recruiting class where he saw game action as a freshman. He would then become a starting safety in both 2022 and 2023 while helping Michigan beat Ohio State all three years he's played and win a national championship.
Here are a few stats about Moore, via MGoBlue:
At Michigan
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022-23)
• Shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021); named Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Has appeared in 37 games with 27 starts
