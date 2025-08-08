Michigan RB Jordan Marshall thinks Wolverines will be in National Championship picture
After a disappointing 2024 season, the Michigan Wolverines are heading into 2025 with a new sense of purpose. Coming off a dominant run from 2021-23—one that included three Big Ten titles and a national championship—last year was a step back. The offense struggled mightily, and the Wolverines didn't even become bowl eligible until Week 11 after a win over Northwestern.
But everything changed in late November when Michigan, as a heavy underdog, pulled off a stunning upset over Ohio State. The defense held the Buckeyes to just 10 points, reigniting the fire in Ann Arbor. That momentum carried into the ReliaQuest Bowl, where Michigan bullied Alabama en route to a 19-13 win, proving they could still hang with the top programs in college football.
Despite the rough regular season, those final two wins restored belief inside the program. Head coach Sherrone Moore responded in the offseason by overhauling the offense—bringing in a new coordinator, the nation's top quarterback recruit, and key transfers.
Now, the energy around the team feels different.
Meeting with the media on Wednesday, sophomore running back Jordan Marshall shared his perspective on the current vibe during fall camp.
"It wasn't like this last year. We weren't slinging the ball," Marshall said. "And to see the explosive plays that not only the running backs are having, but the receivers, how much energy we have when somebody else is making plays, that's when you know you have a good team."
Marshal, who earned MVP honors in the bowl win over Alabama, says this year's team feels special.
"It's just exciting, and it's a totally different team than last year. It makes me so happy to be here and be in this spot because I truly think that we're going to compete for a national championship this year."
There's no doubt that Michigan lacked explosiveness offensively last season, and that's putting it mildly. The Wolverines had one of the worst offensive units in the country, and the passing attack was essentially nonexistent. If Marshall's assessment of the new offense is accurate, Michigan could very well find itself back in the College Football Playoff by season's end.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -