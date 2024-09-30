After visiting Michigan, three-star wideout can see that the Wolverines 'need some help'
A 2025 three-star wide receiver (and current NC State commit) decided to take a visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend to watch the Wolverines battle the Golden Gophers. For a little over three hours, Jamar Browder got to sit in the rain under overcast skies and watch Michigan ground-and-pound its way to a narrow 27-24 victory. Although I'm not sure that what we all witnessed on Saturday is a great recruiting pitch to a young wideout from the state of Florida, there does seem to be some mutual interest there.
But after the game, Browder's assessment of what he saw was pretty telling. Speaking with On3's EJ Holland, Browder said that he could see a future at Michigan, but also acknowledged that it looks like they need help in the passing attack.
"I see myself playing there and being an impact player, Browder told Holland. "I think they need some help, and I can help."
Let me be clear that I'm not suggesting Browder was taking any shot at Michigan. In fact, I applaud the kid for his honest assessment - an assessment that any Michigan fan would agree with at the moment.
After five weeks of watching this offense, there's no denying that the Wolverines need some help in the passing game. As of this writing, sophomore wideout Semaj Morgan is Michigan's leading receiver with 62 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions. The next closest wideout in production is junior Tyler Morris, who's accounted for 43 yards and one touchdown on just six receptions. For comparison, Ohio State's fourth leading receiver (Brandon Inniss) has been just as productive as Michigan's top wide receiver through four weeks.
Sure, some of that is the result of Michigan being a run-heavy offense, and there's no question that the Wolverines have found something special with veteran Kalel Mullings at running back. But even as someone who can appreciate the ground-and-pound philosophy, I just don't see how any wide receiver can watch what we all saw in Ann Arbor on Saturday and say to themselves, "yea, that's something I want to be a part of."
After the win over Minnesota, Michigan now has the No. 129 ranked passing offense in the country - with only New Mexico State, ULM, Army, and Air Force putting up fewer numbers through five weeks. That is definitely not a winning formula in the today's college football, and it's hard to imagine how that could possibly be a winning formula on the recruiting trail for a wide receiver.