Michigan reveals uniform combination ahead of Nebraska game
The last time Michigan played in Lincoln, the Wolverines wore their white jerseys with maize pants. There were a lot of people thinking that Michigan might have the same look this weekend when it heads back to Nebraska. But for the first time this season, the Wolverines will be wearing their blue pants.
On Friday, Michigan announced it was going to wear the white jersey, blue pants, and have white accessories.
The Wolverines enter the contest with a 2-1 record. Michigan has looked good against the two inferior opponents it played, but it was a poor outing in Week 2 at Oklahoma. The Wolverines are looking to make a statement this weekend in Lincoln.
Michigan will be facing a Nebraska team that is 3-0. The Huskers beat UC in Week 1, but then the Cornhuskers haven't played a formidable opponent. In the past two weeks, Nebraska beat Akron and Houston Christian. While Nebraska looks great on paper, the Huskers are mostly unchallenged, and this will be their first big game of the year.
Keys to the game
Earlier this week, I named Michigan's keys to the game against Nebraska. Like most people believe, it's important for Michigan to keep staying the course with Bryce Underwood.
"Moving forward, it doesn't matter who Michigan is facing -- it has to stay the course with Underwood. The Wolverines looked hesitant to utilize Underwood properly in Week 2 against Oklahoma, and while Nebraska might not be as good as the Sooners -- it's going to be a wild atmosphere for the true freshman. Fans are going to be loud and hope to throw Underwood off.
"But Chip Lindsey can't call the game scared and he needs to let Underwood go back to his roots as a playmaker. Let him sling it around, call some QB runs, and let the kid play loose. The Wolverines' running backs should help him out, and we've seen enough from Marlin Klein and Donaven McCulley to think the WRs are capable of helping Underwood in tough situations."
Michigan fans can tune in to see Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.