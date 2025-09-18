Commits, targets predict outcome between Michigan football vs. Nebraska
Michigan will enter Nebraska on Saturday looking to get its first road win of the 2025 season. The Wolverines took it on the chin in Week 2 when they traveled to face Oklahoma. While Nebraska isn't likely going to be as talented as the Sooners are, it's still going to be a tough environment to play in.
The Wolverines opened up their offense last week in a blowout win over CMU. Bryce Underwood threw for over 200 yards and rushed for over 100 with three total scores. Chip Lindsey will look to keep the talented signal caller loose and allow his playmaking ability to take over.
Nebraska has started out the year 3-0, but its last two wins came against Akron and Houston Christian. This will be the Huskers' first true challenge, but both teams are searching for a statement win as Big Ten play begins.
I asked different Michigan targets and commits what they expect to happen in the showdown between the Wolverines and Cornhuskers.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"The team chemistry is crazy. I see Michigan going into Lincoln & coming out with the W. All three phases will ball out!"
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"42-15 Michigan"
2026 Michigan commit LB Markel Dabney
"35-17 Michigan! Gone be competitive until the second half."
2026 Michigan State commit, Michigan LB target Braylon Hodge
"Nebraska’s a tough place to play for sure. But I’m rolling with Michigan on this one. They’ve got dogs on both sides, playmakers everywhere, and they know how to finish games. I think it will be a good game but Michigan will finish strong."
2026 Michigan DL commit Alister Vallejo
"It’ll be tougher test. I’d say mostly because of the fact that there first conference game."
2028 Edge target Jayden Bell
"Nebraska has a pretty good defense, but I think if the coaches just let Bryce play how they let him against not-so-good teams they will do great. Michigan 28- 25"
2028 WR target Mylan Griggs
"its going to be a good game 21-14 Michigan.