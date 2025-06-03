Wolverine Digest

Michigan running back turns NIL into equity with new business deal

Michigan running back Justice Haynes gains ownership stake in new company as part of NIL deal.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan running back Justice Haynes has secured a new NIL deal that includes an ownership stake in a growing company. On Monday, On3 announced that Haynes had signed a deal with Loom Juice, described as a "juice from the future."

The company's mission is to provide healthy juice options in bottles that are environmentally friendly.

Via DrinkLoom.com:

"In the future, people won’t drink juice loaded with 40+ grams of sugar. Enter Loom: "Juice From the Future," here to disrupt the juice world! We understand—you want real juice, but with a fraction of the sugar and calories found in current options. That’s where our JUICE WATER comes in. It’s simple, refreshing, and satisfying. No Added Sugar. Non-GMO. Gluten-Free. Vegan. Kosher. Each bottle is aseptically filled to ensure better flavor, vibrant color, and the highest-quality product for our customers."

Prior to transferring to Michigan during the offseason, Haynes spent two seasons at Alabama, where he appeared in 25 games and made six starts at running back. All six of his starts came during his sophomore season in 2024, and he finished the year with 448 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries. Haynes also added 99 yards on 17 receptions.

The 5-11, 205-pound running back was considered to be one of the top transfer prospects during this cycle, and his pairing with sophomore running back Jordan Marshall could lead to one of the most dynamic running back duos in all of college football.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games

Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced

Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer

Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football