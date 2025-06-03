Michigan running back turns NIL into equity with new business deal
Michigan running back Justice Haynes has secured a new NIL deal that includes an ownership stake in a growing company. On Monday, On3 announced that Haynes had signed a deal with Loom Juice, described as a "juice from the future."
The company's mission is to provide healthy juice options in bottles that are environmentally friendly.
Via DrinkLoom.com:
"In the future, people won’t drink juice loaded with 40+ grams of sugar. Enter Loom: "Juice From the Future," here to disrupt the juice world! We understand—you want real juice, but with a fraction of the sugar and calories found in current options. That’s where our JUICE WATER comes in. It’s simple, refreshing, and satisfying. No Added Sugar. Non-GMO. Gluten-Free. Vegan. Kosher. Each bottle is aseptically filled to ensure better flavor, vibrant color, and the highest-quality product for our customers."
Prior to transferring to Michigan during the offseason, Haynes spent two seasons at Alabama, where he appeared in 25 games and made six starts at running back. All six of his starts came during his sophomore season in 2024, and he finished the year with 448 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries. Haynes also added 99 yards on 17 receptions.
The 5-11, 205-pound running back was considered to be one of the top transfer prospects during this cycle, and his pairing with sophomore running back Jordan Marshall could lead to one of the most dynamic running back duos in all of college football.
