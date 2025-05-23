One way or another, Michigan's season could turn in pivotal Week 2 clash with Oklahoma
Michigan will face a tough test in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season, hitting the road for a matchup with Oklahoma in the hostile environment of Memorial Stadium. Since the stadium opened in 1923, the Sooners have won 80% of their home games, proving how difficult it is for the road team to find success. Former head coach Lincoln Riley lost just one home game in his five seasons in Norman, a 38-31 loss to Iowa State in 2017.
Although the Sooners haven't been quite as dominant over the last three seasons under head coach Brent Venables, he's still 15-5 in Memorial Stadium.
Otherwise known as the "Palace on the Prairie," Memorial Stadium has an official capacity of 80,126 fans and ranks among the 20 largest on-campus stadiums in the country.
For Michigan, a road win in that setting would be historic. With the only other meeting between the two programs occurring back in 1976 during the Orange Bowl in Miami, this 2025 Michigan squad could become the first to win a game at Memorial Stadium. But beyond that, a win would also send a strong message that the Wolverines are ready to compete at the highest level in 2025. A win in this one puts Michigan on track for a return to the College Football Playoff for the 4th time in five years.
However, a loss could tell a completely different story. If Michigan isn't competitive in the hostile environment, it would signal that this Michigan team is still a work in progress. A convincing road loss early in the season could foreshadow more bumps in the road to come, especially with tough road matchups at Nebraska and at USC also on the schedule.
That Week 2 matchup between Michigan and Oklahoma is more than just a marquee game. Just like the Week 2 matchup against Texas in 2024, the matchup with the Sooners will likely provide insight into what to expect for the remainder of the season from this Michigan football team.
