REPORT: Michigan State under NCAA investigation for recruiting violations
According to a report from The Detroit News, the Michigan State football program is under NCAA investigation relating to recruiting violations under former head coach Mel Tucker. MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz confirmed the investigation to the Detroit News.
Although specific details of the investigation weren't made available to the public, Guskiewicz said he has a meeting with the NCAA next week to discuss the issue.
The report from the Detroit News also indicated that associate athletic director Matt Larson says that Michigan State is fully cooperating with the NCAA on this issue.
“Michigan State athletics has cooperated with the NCAA to review a potential matter concerning the football program under the former staff," Larson said, "and will continue to do so for the duration of the process. NCAA rules do not permit the university to provide any additional details at this time.”
After a promising start, Mel Tucker's tenure in East Lansing quickly became a nightmare for the Spartan faithful. In December 2022, Tucker was accused of sexual harassment relating to his conduct with a university vendor, Brenda Tracy. Although Tucker said that the conduct was consensual between himself and Tracy, he was ultimately fired by MSU. An investigation by the university later confirmed Tracy's claims.
When it comes to the current NCAA investigation into recruiting violations, Guskiewicz says that Michigan State is attempting to minimize any potential punishment due to the fact that there's now a new coaching staff in place.
"We're trying to make the case that this is a whole new coaching staff," Guskiewicz told the Detroit News.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Recruiting analyst places prediction in favor of rival team to land Wolverines top target
Top tight end prospect sets commitment date; to choose between Michigan football and others
Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7