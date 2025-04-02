Top tight end prospect sets commitment date; to choose between Michigan football and others
Michigan football is right in the thick of it for a top player in the 2026 cycle. Four-star tight end Brock Harris announced a commitment date set for April 7. Harris will decide between the Wolverines, BYU, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and Utah. He is the 56th-ranked player in the country and the fifth-best tight end, per the Composite.
Harris hails from Saint George (UT) Pine View and is the top-ranked player from Utah. The Wolverines lost out on tight end Andrew Olesh, who de-committed from Michigan to go to Penn State on Signing Day. The Wolverines signed one tight end in the '25 class, which was three-star Eli Owens -- who fits the Max Bredeson mold. Landing an elite tight end is a priority to Michigan for the '26 cycle.
The 6-6 tight end told Michigan Wolverines On SI back in November that he enjoyed watching how the offense operated around then-starter Colston Loveland. Even though the Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey isn't going to go away from getting his playmakers the football. Harris could be the next star tight end in Michigan's offense if he chooses to come to Ann Arbor.
"Yeah, when you see all those guys come out of Michigan and then getting to watch Colston in person was awesome," Harris said of the tight end tradition at Michigan. "I saw how much the offense revolves around the tight end."
While there aren't any predictions in on where Harris will go, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon has a small lead to land the elite tight end. The Ducks have a 20.9% chance of landing Harris, while Michigan is second with an 18.3% chance.
