Michigan takes massive hit on ESPN's latest Power Rankings
Michigan hopes its worst outing of the season is now in the rearview mirror. The Wolverines took it to the chin this past weekend after suffering their first loss of the 2025 season to Oklahoma, 24-13. Michigan had no answer for QB John Mateer, the Wolverines' trench play was poor, and Michigan's playmakers didn't come through for Bryce Underwood when needed.
Following the loss, there are more questions than answers regarding Michigan and ESPN hit the Wolverines fairly hard on its latest power rankings. Entering Week 2, Michigan was ranked No. 14 in the nation, but now, the Wolverines are a borderline top-25 team, at No. 24.
"Among the issues in the Wolverines' Week 2 loss at Oklahoma: an inability to create chunk plays. Michigan's lone touchdown came on Justice Haynes' 75-yard rushing score on the first offensive snap of the second half. However, the touchdown marked the Wolverines' only run over 10 yards and one of only five total plays of 15 or more yards produced by first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey's attack against the Sooners. That came after Michigan logged only three carries over 10 yards against New Mexico in Week 1, as well. There are plenty of reasons to believe the Wolverines can get better -- the development of quarterback Bryce Underwood, consistent production from the receivers, more consistency throughout time in Lindsey's offense, etc. -- but for now, Michigan's offense is still sorely lacking explosiveness."
The Wolverines have a chance to right the ship -- kind of -- this upcoming weekend against Central Michigan. The Wolverines are going to be massive favorites in the contest, but this is a chance for Michigan to gain some confidence entering a pivotal Week 4 game against Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey needs to let Underwood air the ball out, and get the offensive line gelling together.
On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan wants to see more out of its D-line. The Wolverines are supposed to be very deep on the line, but so far, they haven't lived up to expectations.
More Michigan News:
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday
Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open
Michigan fans, media, former players react to J.J. McCarthy's comeback win for Vikings
Joel Klatt touches on Bryce Underwood against Oklahoma, gives Michigan fans hope
Stock report: Michigan got beat up by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday