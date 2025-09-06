CBS Sports is unanimous in pick of Michigan vs. Oklahoma
Michigan is set to compete in a top-20 matchup later on Saturday when the No. 15 Wolverines face No. 18 Oklahoma. The Sooners are coming off a 35-3 win over Illinois State, while Michigan took down New Mexico 34-17.
The game is in Norman and Oklahoma has the experience at the most important position: quarterback. The Sooners hit the transfer portal hard and landed Washington State transfer John Mateer, who was a star last season. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,139 yards and ran for 826 yards in 2024. As for Michigan, the Wolverines have the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle playing behind center: Bryce Underwood. Last week, Underwood exceeded expectations in his first career collegiate game, in which he threw for 251 yards and a score.
CBS Sports predicts winner
With the game being in Oklahoma, in a hostile environment, and the Sooners having Mateer -- the entire CBS Sports' panel picked Oklahoma to win the game.
Tom Fornelli - Oklahoma
Chip Patterson - Oklahoma
Brandon Marcello - Oklahoma
John Talty - Oklahoma
Richard Johnson - Oklahoma
Shehan Jeyarajah - Oklahoma
David Cobb - Oklahoma
Brad Crawford - Oklahoma
"Oklahoma and its new quarterback, John Mateer, are in for a rude awakening against Michigan's defense after struggling to run the football against Illinois State in Week 1. Similarly, the Wolverines and their freshman star QB Bryce Underwood are walking into an absolute hornet's nest. The Palace on the Prairie will be next-level electric, and the Sooners' loaded front seven is going to wreak some havoc. It should take both offenses some time to get settled, and touchdowns will be difficult for both teams to find in what's shaping up to be a defensive slugfest."
How Michigan can win
The Wolverines are going to have to contain Mateer in this game. The Washington State transfer can obviously beat you with both his arm and legs. The Wolverines have a dominant defensive line, but Michigan can overpursue as well. If Michigan allows Mateer to get out of the pocket, bad things could happen. Wink Martindale will want to spy Mateer if things get iffy on Saturday night.
As for Michigan's offense, the Wolverines need to let Underwood be Underwood. Even though it's his first away start, Underwood looked mature and poised last weekend. Give him some easy throws to complete right away -- as Chip Lindsey did last weekend. Let him use his legs to extend plays and add a new dimension to this Michigan offense.
