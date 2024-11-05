Michigan TE Colston Loveland is getting some major love after nine games
The Michigan offense has been far from spectacular in 2024, but tight end Colston Loveland remains one of the best playmakers in all of college football. It came to no surprise when he was announced as a John Mackey Award semifinalist on Tuesday afternoon. Loveland has earned the Mackey tight end of the week honors back in Week 1 and most recently in Week 9 against Michigan State.
The award is presented to the nation's most outstanding tight end. Michigan has had just one tight end win the award and that was Jake Butt back in 2016.
The junior tight end leads the Wolverines with 49 receptions for 523 yards and four scores. Loveland missed one whole game due to injury this season but has been a reliable target in the pass game -- regardless of who has played quarterback. Loveland had 649 receiving yards last year as a sophomore and is on pace to surpass that in 2024.
Here are some quick hitters about Loveland's career at Michigan, via MGoBlue:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 37 games at tight end with 22 starts
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
4-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng on latest Michigan visit: 'This was the best one'
Sherrone Moore assesses Kirk Campbell as the Michigan offensive coordinator
COLUMN: QB is no longer the most concerning issue with the Michigan football program